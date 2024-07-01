iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,835,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 175,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $194.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

