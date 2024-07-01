iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

QUAL stock opened at $170.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.11.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

