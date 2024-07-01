iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

