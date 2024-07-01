iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,177,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,272,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.25. 488,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,299. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

