iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

