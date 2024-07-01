iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

