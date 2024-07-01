iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 121,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

