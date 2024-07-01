iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. 112,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,150. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

