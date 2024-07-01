iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,959 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after buying an additional 81,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $163,207,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.46 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

