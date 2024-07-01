iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $55.56. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,695. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

