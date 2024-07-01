iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 220,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,745. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

