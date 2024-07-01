iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Cut by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.49. The stock had a trading volume of 192,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,201. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

