J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

