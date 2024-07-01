JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in June

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,762.0 days.

JFE Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF opened at $14.26 on Monday. JFE has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

