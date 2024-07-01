JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.93.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,115. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FROG opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

