Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Up 48.6% in June

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Jiuzi Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of JZXN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.35. 86,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,398. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
About Jiuzi
