John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.57. 36,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,700. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

