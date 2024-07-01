JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

