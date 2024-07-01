JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,572. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

