JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,663,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 189,530 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,507,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,438,000.

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $58.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

