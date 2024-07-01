JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 165.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.