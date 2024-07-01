JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

