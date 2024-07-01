KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.65. KE shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 1,038,340 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC decreased their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after purchasing an additional 804,773 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,880,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

