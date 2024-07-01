Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$8.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEL. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$6.37 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.90.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
