Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kesko Oyj Price Performance
KKOYY stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
