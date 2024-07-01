Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

KKOYY stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

