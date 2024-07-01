Kevin Rendino Buys 10,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Kevin Rendino acquired 13,517 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,823.92.
  • On Tuesday, June 4th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,862 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $14,636.98.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $3,992.43.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $4.97.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

