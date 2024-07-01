Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 328,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,682. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.