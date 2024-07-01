Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.26. 222,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,473. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

