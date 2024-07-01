KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $99.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.