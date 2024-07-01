KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:KIO opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $154,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

