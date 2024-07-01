KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
NYSE:KIO opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $13.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
