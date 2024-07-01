Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.
Insider Activity
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KFY
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.