Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kuke Music Trading Up 4.7 %
KUKE opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.
Kuke Music Company Profile
