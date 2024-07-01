Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKEGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KUKE opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

