Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legrand Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4504 per share. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.