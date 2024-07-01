LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $84.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.