LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $182.15 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $186.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

