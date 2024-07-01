Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Underweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

LCID stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 8,748,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,848,428. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

