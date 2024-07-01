LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $136.85 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.50.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

