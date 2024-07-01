LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

