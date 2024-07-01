Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Macarthur Minerals had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2,001.08%.
Macarthur Minerals Stock Up 8.3 %
MMS stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Macarthur Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
About Macarthur Minerals
