Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Macarthur Minerals had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2,001.08%.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Up 8.3 %

MMS stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Macarthur Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

