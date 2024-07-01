Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,220,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

