Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masco Price Performance
NYSE MAS traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.
Masco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.
View Our Latest Report on Masco
About Masco
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
See Also
