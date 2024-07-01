Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

