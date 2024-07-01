Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $267.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.