Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,242 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

