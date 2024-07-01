McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.05. 1,259,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

