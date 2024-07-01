Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATH opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Metalpha Technology has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Metalpha Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

