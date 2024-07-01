Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,375.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,399.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,294.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

