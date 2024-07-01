MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 65,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 473,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.