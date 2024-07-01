MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 77,926 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $21.55.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

