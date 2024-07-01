Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 447.9% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $446.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $456.17.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.